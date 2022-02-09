© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: February 9, 2022

Published February 9, 2022 at 10:56 AM MST
Two winterized mountain bikers soak up the views as they head out Gothic Valley in December
  • The Wright Opera House in Ouray receives the Governor's Award for their conservation efforts
  • Laura Palmisano reports on what do to if you lose your vaccine card
  • Christopher Biddle reports on a new initiative in the Colorado Legislature could rewrite some of the rules of the post-coal economy

Kate Redmond
Kate Redmond was reared on a ranch in Routt County, Colorado in a large and boisterous family. Kate has enjoyed a career in audio and lighting, with previous stints at The Vilar Performing Arts Center, Aspen Santa Fe Ballet, and Strings Pavilion. Her interests include alpine skiing, yoga, poetry, mosaics, and she's currently writing a memoir about her time in Uruguay. After several years as a KVNF volunteer, she joined the staff in December 2020.
See stories by Kate Redmond
