KVNF Regional Newscast: February 9, 2022

Kate Redmond was reared on a ranch in Routt County, Colorado in a large and boisterous family. Kate has enjoyed a career in audio and lighting, with previous stints at The Vilar Performing Arts Center, Aspen Santa Fe Ballet, and Strings Pavilion. Her interests include alpine skiing, yoga, poetry, mosaics, and she's currently writing a memoir about her time in Uruguay. After several years as a KVNF volunteer, she joined the staff in December 2020.
KSJD's Lucas Brady Woods reports on a new forum for Western states and federal agencies to coordinate environmental conservation across borders and jurisdictions. Plus, the Town of Paonia got a stark look at their troubled water systems last week from the contractor they hired to take over for the recently resigned Public Works Director Travis Loberg.