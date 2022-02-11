KVNF Regional Newscast: February 11, 2022

As the Colorado River shrinks, there’s a lot on the line: water that supplies 40 million people throughout the southwest, plus farms, wildlife, and hydropower at the nation’s largest reservoirs. The federal agency that deals the most with the Colorado River is the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation. David Arend is the new deputy regional director for the lower basin. He’s worked for the agency for 20 years, most recently overseeing hydropower. He spoke with Alex Hager about some of the biggest issues going forward.
Gavin Dahl is a writer and producer with a passion for community media. He joined the staff of KVNF in the summer of 2020 and has since won awards and recognition for his reporting from the Colorado Broadcasters Association and Society of Professional Journalists. His writing has been published by The Montrose Press, The Sopris Sun, Boulder Weekly, Raw Story, Radio Survivor, Boise Weekly, and The Austin American-Statesman. He graduated from The Evergreen State College with a BA in media production and community organizing.
Gavin Dahl speaks to Meg Franko, who authored a report in partnership with the Bell Policy Center in Denver called “Quality Child Care in Colorado: A Cost Study.” The research series illuminates the challenges and opportunities in one particularly dire area of critical infrastructure. KGNU’s Rossana Longo-Better reports for Rocky Mountain Community Radio on an effort to provide access to solar energy for mobile home residents in the City of Boulder with a unique solution: a Solar Garden.