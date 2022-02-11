© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Mountains2.png
Mountain Grown Community Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
kvnf_news_square_0.png
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: February 11, 2022

Published February 11, 2022 at 9:16 AM MST
A bathtub ring marks the high-water line on Nevada's Lake Mead, which is on the Colorado River, in 2013.
A bathtub ring marks the high-water line on Nevada's Lake Mead, which is on the Colorado River, in 2013.

As the Colorado River shrinks, there’s a lot on the line: water that supplies 40 million people throughout the southwest, plus farms, wildlife, and hydropower at the nation’s largest reservoirs. The federal agency that deals the most with the Colorado River is the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation. David Arend is the new deputy regional director for the lower basin. He’s worked for the agency for 20 years, most recently overseeing hydropower. He spoke with Alex Hager about some of the biggest issues going forward.

Tags

KVNF Regional Newscast Colorado RiverAlex HagerKUNC
Stay Connected
Gavin Dahl
Gavin Dahl is a writer and producer with a passion for community media. He joined the staff of KVNF in the summer of 2020 and has since won awards and recognition for his reporting from the Colorado Broadcasters Association and Society of Professional Journalists. His writing has been published by The Montrose Press, The Sopris Sun, Boulder Weekly, Raw Story, Radio Survivor, Boise Weekly, and The Austin American-Statesman. He graduated from The Evergreen State College with a BA in media production and community organizing.
See stories by Gavin Dahl
Related Content
  • Ponderosa Resident_Solar Panel Meters.JPG
    NEWS
    KVNF Regional Newscast: February 10, 2022
    Kate Redmond
    ,
    Gavin Dahl speaks to Meg Franko, who authored a report in partnership with the Bell Policy Center in Denver called “Quality Child Care in Colorado: A Cost Study.” The research series illuminates the challenges and opportunities in one particularly dire area of critical infrastructure. KGNU’s Rossana Longo-Better reports for Rocky Mountain Community Radio on an effort to provide access to solar energy for mobile home residents in the City of Boulder with a unique solution: a Solar Garden.