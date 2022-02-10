KVNF Regional Newscast: February 10, 2022

You are vaccinated against COVID, but what if you lose your vaccine card? Laura Palmisano reports on what Colorado residents can do in this situation and also some options for proving vaccination status. Also, as the US transitions away from coal, many communities are looking to tourism to fill the economic gap left behind by a shuttered industry. Many other communities began that transition decades ago, and now are facing new challenges. KBUT’s Christopher Biddle reports there’s a new initiative in the Colorado Legislature to rewrite some of the rules of the post-coal economy.

