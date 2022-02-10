KVNF Regional Newscast: February 10, 2022

Camp V in the town of Naturita has received a $2 million dollar grant from the Colorado Creative Industries. These Revitilization grants support projects that combine creative industry workforce housing, commercial and performance, or community gathering spaces, child care centers, and retail partnerships for economic recovery.
Gavin Dahl speaks to Meg Franko, who authored a report in partnership with the Bell Policy Center in Denver called“Quality Child Care in Colorado: A Cost Study.” It is a new research series illuminating the challenges and opportunities in one particularly dire area of critical infrastructure.
KGNU’s Rossana Longo-Better reports for Rocky Mountain Community Radio on an effort to provide access to solar energy for mobile home residents. The City of Boulder came up with a unique solution: a Solar Garden.
Kate Redmond was reared on a ranch in Routt County, Colorado in a large and boisterous family. Kate has enjoyed a career in audio and lighting, with previous stints at The Vilar Performing Arts Center, Aspen Santa Fe Ballet, and Strings Pavilion. Her interests include alpine skiing, yoga, poetry, mosaics, and she's currently writing a memoir about her time in Uruguay. After several years as a KVNF volunteer, she joined the staff in December 2020.
Gavin Dahl is a writer and producer with a passion for community media. He joined the staff of KVNF in the summer of 2020 and has since won awards and recognition for his reporting from the Colorado Broadcasters Association and Society of Professional Journalists. His writing has been published by The Montrose Press, The Sopris Sun, Boulder Weekly, Raw Story, Radio Survivor, Boise Weekly, and The Austin American-Statesman. He graduated from The Evergreen State College with a BA in media production and community organizing.
You are vaccinated against COVID, but what if you lose your vaccine card? Laura Palmisano reports on what Colorado residents can do in this situation and also some options for proving vaccination status. Also, as the US transitions away from coal, many communities are looking to tourism to fill the economic gap left behind by a shuttered industry. Many other communities began that transition decades ago, and now are facing new challenges. KBUT’s Christopher Biddle reports there’s a new initiative in the Colorado Legislature to rewrite some of the rules of the post-coal economy.