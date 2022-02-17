© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: February 17, 2022

February 17, 2022
tesla-CB.jpeg
Christopher Biddle
/
KBUT
  • Telluride Foundation to embark on construction of new Pinion Park affordable housing project in Norwood
  • Colorado Outdoors announces plans for new medical center, early childhood center, and Trattoria di Sofia relocation
  • Delta Republican state rep Matt Soper is co-sponsoring a bill to update the state's felony sexual assault law to include the word consent
  • Kate Redmond reports Delta County might add a semi truck to its vehicle fleet to haul dumpsters
  • For our Rocky Mountain Community Radio collaboration on fossil fuel transitions, KBUT's Christopher Biddle reports on controversial purchase of a Tesla by Crested Butte law enforcement

Gavin Dahl
Gavin Dahl is a writer and producer with a passion for community media. He joined the staff of KVNF in the summer of 2020 and has since won awards and recognition for his reporting from the Colorado Broadcasters Association and Society of Professional Journalists. His writing has been published by The Montrose Press, The Sopris Sun, Boulder Weekly, Raw Story, Radio Survivor, Boise Weekly, and The Austin American-Statesman. He graduated from The Evergreen State College with a BA in media production and community organizing.
See stories by Gavin Dahl
Kate Redmond
Kate Redmond was reared on a ranch in Routt County, Colorado in a large and boisterous family. Kate has enjoyed a career in audio and lighting, with previous stints at The Vilar Performing Arts Center, Aspen Santa Fe Ballet, and Strings Pavilion. Her interests include alpine skiing, yoga, poetry, mosaics, and she's currently writing a memoir about her time in Uruguay. After several years as a KVNF volunteer, she joined the staff in December 2020.
See stories by Kate Redmond
    NEWS
    KVNF Regional Newscast: February 16, 2022
    Gavin Dahl
    ,
    This coming Saturday marks the 80th anniversary of an executive order that led to the internment of thousands of Japanese Americans Water. We hear comments from Sen. Michael Bennet on the Senate floor this week ahead of the unanimous vote to establish the Amache National Historic Site on Colorado's Eastern Plains. Plus, Kate Redmond reports water issues were under the microscope again at Paonia’s Trustee meeting last week. And the Ute Mountain Ute tribe is transitioning to renewable energy including solar power after historically relying on fossil fuels. As KSJD’s Sofia Stuart-Rasi reports for our Rocky Mountain Community Radio collaboration, new hydroelectric projects are next.