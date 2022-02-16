KVNF Regional Newscast: February 16, 2022

Gavin Dahl reports the U.S. Senate unanimously approved Michael Bennet's bill to establish Amache National Historic Site, as the 80th anniversary of the internment of thousands of Japanese Americans during WWII approaches
Kate Redmond reports water issues were under the microscope again at Paonia's trustee meeting last week
KSJD's Sofia Stuart-Rasi reports the Ute Mountain Ute tribe is adding hydroelectric projects to the ongoing transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy generation, for our Rocky Mountain Community Radio collaboration
Gavin Dahl is a writer and producer with a passion for community media. He joined the staff of KVNF in the summer of 2020 and has since won awards and recognition for his reporting from the Colorado Broadcasters Association and Society of Professional Journalists. His writing has been published by The Montrose Press, The Sopris Sun, Boulder Weekly, Raw Story, Radio Survivor, Boise Weekly, and The Austin American-Statesman. He graduated from The Evergreen State College with a BA in media production and community organizing.
Kate Redmond was reared on a ranch in Routt County, Colorado in a large and boisterous family. Kate has enjoyed a career in audio and lighting, with previous stints at The Vilar Performing Arts Center, Aspen Santa Fe Ballet, and Strings Pavilion. Her interests include alpine skiing, yoga, poetry, mosaics, and she's currently writing a memoir about her time in Uruguay. After several years as a KVNF volunteer, she joined the staff in December 2020.
Nearly two dozen bighorn sheep got helicopter rides last week, part of an ongoing effort to re-establish native species in their historic habitat. Kate Redmond reports. Plus, the utility cooperative Holy Cross Energy provides electricity to over 40,000 people from Aspen to Vail to Parachute. For Rocky Mountain Community Radio’s collaboration on fossil fuel transitions, Aspen Public Radio’s Halle Zander reports on their progress on a plan to provide 100 percent renewable energy to members by 2030.