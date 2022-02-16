KVNF Regional Newscast: February 16, 2022

Nearly two dozen bighorn sheep got helicopter rides last week, part of an ongoing effort to re-establish native species in their historic habitat. Kate Redmond reports. Plus, the utility cooperative Holy Cross Energy provides electricity to over 40,000 people from Aspen to Vail to Parachute. For Rocky Mountain Community Radio’s collaboration on fossil fuel transitions, Aspen Public Radio’s Halle Zander reports on their progress on a plan to provide 100 percent renewable energy to members by 2030.

Listen • 8:10