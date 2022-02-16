© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: February 16, 2022

Published February 16, 2022 at 9:51 AM MST
KSJD UteMtUteHydro.jpeg
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
KSJD
A "No Trespassing" sign marks the Ute Mountain Ute reservation near the outskirts of Mesa Verde National Park.
  • Gavin Dahl reports the U.S. Senate unanimously approved Michael Bennet's bill to establish Amache National Historic Site, as the 80th anniversary of the internment of thousands of Japanese Americans during WWII approaches
  • Kate Redmond reports water issues were under the microscope again at Paonia's trustee meeting last week
  • KSJD's Sofia Stuart-Rasi reports the Ute Mountain Ute tribe is adding hydroelectric projects to the ongoing transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy generation, for our Rocky Mountain Community Radio collaboration

KVNF Regional Newscast Michael BennetAmache National Historic SiteWWIIPaoniaBriana GreerTamie MeckWaterUte Mountain Ute TribeSofia Stuart-RasiKSJDRMCRRocky Mountain Community Radio CoalitionFossil Fuel Reporting CollaborationHydroelectric Power
Gavin Dahl
Gavin Dahl is a writer and producer with a passion for community media. He joined the staff of KVNF in the summer of 2020 and has since won awards and recognition for his reporting from the Colorado Broadcasters Association and Society of Professional Journalists. His writing has been published by The Montrose Press, The Sopris Sun, Boulder Weekly, Raw Story, Radio Survivor, Boise Weekly, and The Austin American-Statesman. He graduated from The Evergreen State College with a BA in media production and community organizing.
Kate Redmond
Kate Redmond was reared on a ranch in Routt County, Colorado in a large and boisterous family. Kate has enjoyed a career in audio and lighting, with previous stints at The Vilar Performing Arts Center, Aspen Santa Fe Ballet, and Strings Pavilion. Her interests include alpine skiing, yoga, poetry, mosaics, and she's currently writing a memoir about her time in Uruguay. After several years as a KVNF volunteer, she joined the staff in December 2020.
