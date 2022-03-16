KVNF Regional Newscast: March 16, 2022
- Sunshine Week is an annual celebration of access to public information, last night at Denver Press Club the Colorado Freedom of Information Coalition held a panel called Schooled in Secrecy
- Colorado collected more than 1000 ballistic helmets and over 800 complete sets of body armor from law enforcement agencies to donate to Ukraine
- Kate Redmond reports Paonia Town Trustees heard from their engineer last week about priorities for improving water systems
- KOTO's Julia Caulfield reports Telluride is trying something new to address the housing crisis: home is where the parking spot is