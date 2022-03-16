© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: March 16, 2022

Published March 16, 2022 at 8:07 AM MDT
Julia Caulfield
KOTO
Simon Perkovich stands in front of “Just Some Bus” in Telluride’s Town Park.
  • Sunshine Week is an annual celebration of access to public information, last night at Denver Press Club the Colorado Freedom of Information Coalition held a panel called Schooled in Secrecy
  • Colorado collected more than 1000 ballistic helmets and over 800 complete sets of body armor from law enforcement agencies to donate to Ukraine
  • Kate Redmond reports Paonia Town Trustees heard from their engineer last week about priorities for improving water systems
  • KOTO's Julia Caulfield reports Telluride is trying something new to address the housing crisis: home is where the parking spot is

KVNF Regional Newscast Sunshine WeekOpen GovernmentCORAColorado Open Records ActColorado Freedom of Information CoalitionUkrainePaonia waterKOTOJulia CaulfieldTelluride Town ParkTellurideaffordable housing
Gavin Dahl
Gavin Dahl is a writer and producer with a passion for community media. He joined the staff of KVNF in the summer of 2020 and has since won awards and recognition for his reporting from the Colorado Broadcasters Association and Society of Professional Journalists. His writing has been published by The Montrose Press, The Sopris Sun, Boulder Weekly, Raw Story, Radio Survivor, Boise Weekly, and The Austin American-Statesman. He graduated from The Evergreen State College with a BA in media production and community organizing.
Kate Redmond
Kate Redmond was reared on a ranch in Routt County, Colorado in a large and boisterous family. Kate has enjoyed a career in audio and lighting, with previous stints at The Vilar Performing Arts Center, Aspen Santa Fe Ballet, and Strings Pavilion. Her interests include alpine skiing, yoga, poetry, mosaics, and she's currently writing a memoir about her time in Uruguay. After several years as a KVNF volunteer, she joined the staff in December 2020.
