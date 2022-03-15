KVNF Regional Newscast: March 15, 2022
- Federal judge upholds Colorado's campaign contribution limits, despite effort by Republicans to suspend them
- License plate renewals will include annual state parks pass starting in 2023, with opt out option for drivers
- Nearly 6000 residents of Mesa County woke up without power this morning, according to Xcel Energy
- Mesa County Commissioners Janet Rowland and Cody Davis are leading creation of navigation hubs for mental health support
- A sewer pipe collapsed behind Paonia Town Hall last week
- Ouray City Council halted installation of water meters, focusing instead on new sewer and water treatment plants
- CJ Brafford, director of Ute Indian Museum in Montrose, recognized with Women's Day Spirit Award in Denver for her work preserving Native American culture and traditions
- Kate Redmond interviews Democratic Alex Walker, as we wrap up our series with candidates competing for Lauren Boebert's seat representing Colorado's Third Congressional District