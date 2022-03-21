© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: March 21, 2022

Published March 21, 2022 at 8:11 AM MDT
Ashley Ahearn reports for the Mountain West News Bureau series Women's Work.
  • Devin Overton, 29, and Drew Hyde, 49, become 5th and 6th people to die in Colorado avalanches this season
  • Delta Police Department investigating deadly accident along Highway 50 near 1600 road yesterday
  • Colorado Parks and Wildlife experiment with giving a rancher wild burros to protect cattle from wolves
  • Kate Redmond reports Small Business Administration once again defers principal and interest payments for EIDL loans
  • Ashley Ahearn continues a series on women ranchers for Mountain West News Bureau, today looking at efforts to save space for agriculture on the Front Range

Tags

KVNF Regional Newscast Avalanche DeathsCAICCPWAshley AhearnMountain West News BureauagricultureSmall Business AdministrationCOVID relief
Gavin Dahl
Gavin Dahl is a writer and producer with a passion for community media. He joined the staff of KVNF in the summer of 2020 and has since won awards and recognition for his reporting from the Colorado Broadcasters Association and Society of Professional Journalists. His writing has been published by The Montrose Press, The Sopris Sun, Boulder Weekly, Raw Story, Radio Survivor, Boise Weekly, and The Austin American-Statesman. He graduated from The Evergreen State College with a BA in media production and community organizing.
Kate Redmond
Kate Redmond was reared on a ranch in Routt County, Colorado in a large and boisterous family. Kate has enjoyed a career in audio and lighting, with previous stints at The Vilar Performing Arts Center, Aspen Santa Fe Ballet, and Strings Pavilion. Her interests include alpine skiing, yoga, poetry, mosaics, and she's currently writing a memoir about her time in Uruguay. After several years as a KVNF volunteer, she joined the staff in December 2020.
Related Content
    NEWS
    KVNF Regional Newscast: March 18, 2022
    Gavin Dahl
    ,
    Many ranchers in the West see wolves as a threat to their livestock, and livelihood. But one ranch family was inspired by wolves to rethink the way they manage their land. Ashley Ahearn saddled up for the Mountain West News Bureau to tell their story, and open a three-part series on women ranchers. Plus, we hear a clip of Rain & Shine from Calla Rose Ostrander about the iconic sandhill crane.