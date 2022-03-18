© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Ashley Ahearn

    KVNF Regional Newscast: March 18, 2022
    Many ranchers in the West see wolves as a threat to their livestock, and livelihood. But one ranch family was inspired by wolves to rethink the way they manage their land. Ashley Ahearn saddled up for the Mountain West News Bureau to tell their story, and open a three-part series on women ranchers. Plus, we hear a clip of Rain & Shine from Calla Rose Ostrander about the iconic sandhill crane.
