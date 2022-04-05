© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: April 5, 2022

Published April 5, 2022 at 8:13 AM MDT
  • Delta County Commissioner Wendell Koontz and County Administrator Robbie LeValley hosted a public forum last Wednesday at Heritage Hall to gather more input on the latest Master Plan draft for Fairgrounds improvements.
  • The Town of Paonia released its Parks, Recreation and Trails Master Plan draft last week for community review and feedback. The Draft Plan and project updates can be found on the website www.Paoniainmotion.com.
  • A one-stop business hub in Olathe will be called The Olathe Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center. It is a project of Region 10, who was recently awarded a $1.7 million USDA RISE, or Rural Innovation Stronger Economy, grant to build it. With a commercial kitchen, the center will support value-added agriculture manufacturing, businesses such as food producers/packagers, caterers, and food-trucks. The center will also partner with startup businesses in the region.
  • A new study from the U.S. Forest Service shows that existing water conservation efforts might not be enough to meet demand in the future, as climate change causes drought to be more severe.
  • The League of Women Voters took on the state’s contentious School Boards around Colorado which have become more partisan and beleaguered since the last election. Kate Redmond recently attended a webinar that they sponsored.

Kate Redmond
