KVNF Regional Newscast: April 5, 2022

Delta’s first ever Western Movie Celebration happens this Thursday, April 7 thru Sunday, April 10 at Delta’s Tru Vu Drive In Theater, along with a Saturday matinee at the Egyptian. Tickets are available at each box office. Gavin Dahl spoke to Darin Hamm from City of Delta to learn more about the lineup of classic westerns on the big screen. Plus, Colorado provides opportunities for incarcerated individuals to better themselves, including arts education. Inmates produce plays, write poems, and make music. But their newest creative project sounds different. KUNC’s Samantha Coetzee went to Limon last month to learn more about a unique broadcast that just launched.

