KVNF Regional Newscast: May 4, 2022

High Q in Cedaredge, the town’s first retail marijuana dispensary, finally opened for business yesterday. They ran into complications with parking lot and highway access, but were granted license extensions by the town, reports the Delta County Independent.

Last night event promoter Dave Bowman announced his lineup of free First Friday summer concerts at the impressive new Montrose Amphitheater. Vanessa Collier kicks off the series June 3 with Crazy Like a Fox opening. Curley Taylor and Zydeco Trouble play July 1 with Kipori Woods. Cody Hibbard headlines August 5 with Little Giant. And Niceness headline September 2 with Ghost River Band opening.

A 5k on Saturday in Fruita will mark the completion of a girls after-school program based in non-competitive athletics. Kate Redmond has more.

SPOT (1:51)

Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission Chair Carrie Hauser wrote an opinion piece about the agency's opportunity to be more culturally inclusive in naming, signage, and history programming. In March, the commission updated its naming policy. Laura Palmisano spoke to Hauser, who's also the president of Colorado Mountain College.

FEATURE (4:40)

A listener pointed out yesterday we said Juneteenth marks the day when enslaved people in South Texas learned of their freedom, two and a half years after the Civil War. It was two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation. KVNF regrets the error. Sending feedback and corrections really works, just email news@kvnf.org.