kvnf_news_square_0.png
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: May 4, 2022

Published May 4, 2022 at 9:06 AM MDT
CarrieHauser-LauraPalmisano.png
Laura Palmisano
/
KVNF
Carrie Hauser speaks with KVNF's Laura Palmisano, with Mount Sopris and the Roaring Fork River as her Zoom background.

High Q in Cedaredge, the town’s first retail marijuana dispensary, finally opened for business yesterday. They ran into complications with parking lot and highway access, but were granted license extensions by the town, reports the Delta County Independent.

Last night event promoter Dave Bowman announced his lineup of free First Friday summer concerts at the impressive new Montrose Amphitheater. Vanessa Collier kicks off the series June 3 with Crazy Like a Fox opening. Curley Taylor and Zydeco Trouble play July 1 with Kipori Woods. Cody Hibbard headlines August 5 with Little Giant. And Niceness headline September 2 with Ghost River Band opening.

A 5k on Saturday in Fruita will mark the completion of a girls after-school program based in non-competitive athletics. Kate Redmond has more.

SPOT (1:51)

Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission Chair Carrie Hauser wrote an opinion piece about the agency's opportunity to be more culturally inclusive in naming, signage, and history programming. In March, the commission updated its naming policy. Laura Palmisano spoke to Hauser, who's also the president of Colorado Mountain College.

FEATURE (4:40)

A listener pointed out yesterday we said Juneteenth marks the day when enslaved people in South Texas learned of their freedom, two and a half years after the Civil War. It was two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation. KVNF regrets the error. Sending feedback and corrections really works, just email news@kvnf.org.

Tags

Gavin Dahl
Gavin Dahl is a writer and producer with a passion for community media. He joined the staff of KVNF in the summer of 2020 and has since won awards and recognition for his reporting from the Colorado Broadcasters Association and Society of Professional Journalists. His writing has been published by The Montrose Press, The Sopris Sun, Boulder Weekly, Raw Story, Radio Survivor, Boise Weekly, and The Austin American-Statesman. He graduated from The Evergreen State College with a BA in media production and community organizing.
See stories by Gavin Dahl
Kate Redmond
Kate Redmond was reared on a ranch in Routt County, Colorado in a large and boisterous family. Kate has enjoyed a career in audio and lighting, with previous stints at The Vilar Performing Arts Center, Aspen Santa Fe Ballet, and Strings Pavilion. Her interests include alpine skiing, yoga, poetry, mosaics, and she's currently writing a memoir about her time in Uruguay. After several years as a KVNF volunteer, she joined the staff in December 2020.
See stories by Kate Redmond
Laura Palmisano
Laura joined KVNF in 2014. She was the news director for two years and now works as a freelance reporter covering Colorado's Western Slope. Laura is an award-winning journalist with work recognized by the Society of Professional Journalists, Colorado Broadcasters Association, and RTDNA. In 2015, she was a fellow for the Institute for Justice & Journalism. Her fellowship project, a three-part series on the Karen refugee community in Delta, Colorado, received a regional Edward R. Murrow Award.
See stories by Laura Palmisano
