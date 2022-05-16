KVNF Regional Newscast: May 16, 2022

A new report by Mother Jones magazine finds the reality of working for Lauren Boebert, who represents Colorado’s Third District in Congress, doesn’t always fit her public image of a small-town business owner who champions the working class. A new feature, Lauren Boebert’s American Dream, reports five former employees at Shooter’s Grill in Rifle were frequently not paid on time. Two of Boebert’s former employees wished to remain anonymous because they feared retaliation. Another did not want to be publicly associated with Boebert. Multiple former employees say that they were paid in cash, either out of the register or from Boebert’s husband’s wallet, without any taxes deducted. While many workers were struggling to make ends meet, they say Boebert spent exorbitant sums on breast implants, private schooling for her sons, and a new Cadillac Escalade. Boebert hung up on the Mother Jones reporter who called to ask for an interview. Her campaign has not responded to repeated KVNF interview requests.

The Ute Pass Fire outside of Durango ignited Friday and quickly grew to 30 acres. It was knocked down by an aggressive initial attack from the air and from the ground. Durango Herald reports two large air tankers and a Type II helicopter were called in, along with about 100 firefighters from multiple agencies. Mandatory evacuations were lifted for residents by Friday night once the wildfire was 10 percent contained. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The High Park Fire west of Colorado Springs is over 1100 acres and reportedly only 10 percent contained as of Sunday night.

The Affordable Connectivity Program offers $30 to $75 dollars each month to Coloradans to help with home internet bills, but it has attracted less than 30 percent of eligible users since launching in January. The Colorado Sun reports the program is available to those on other government assistance programs, such as food stamps, free or reduced school lunch or Medicaid. There are 1.4 million Coloradans on Medicaid . The $14 billion connectivity program, funded by the Congressional infrastructure bill, replaced the Emergency Broadband Benefit, which used to provide $50 a month to low-income families. ACP took over as a permanent replacement, offering $30 dollars to most participants and $75 to those living on tribal lands. You can check eligibility at GetInternet.gov . A resurfacing project on Colorado Highway 92 from Hotchkiss to Crawford begins this week. It will reconstruct and resurface the downtown section in Hotchkiss from east of Cedar Drive to west of 4th Street, then move southeast to Crawford with resurfacing on highway 92. The work is anticipated to take about three weeks.

PFAS chemicals are in some ski waxes, which then get into the environment, groundwater and even our bodies, possibly causing health issues. The Mountain West News Bureau’s Madelyn Beck reports on one local source to get rid of that wax.

Over 100 people rallied in Montrose on Saturday, demonstrating support for women's autonomy in response to a controversial draft Supreme Court decision leaked to the news outlet Politico signaling the high court is poised to overturn Roe Versus Wade. Kate Redmond attended the rally in Montrose and brings us this story.

