Third Congressional District

You might not expect the little town of Crawford to have a bookstore. With a population under 500, the Chamber of Commerce lists 250 businesses in the town. Recently that number grew to 251. Kate Redmond reports. Plus, the North Fork Community Chorus performs selections from Handel’s Messiah this Saturday night in Paonia and Sunday afternoon in Eckert. Choral program director Stephanie Helleckson talks about the music, the singers, and why they’re dedicating the performances to Dale Soucek.
