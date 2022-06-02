© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: June 2, 2022

Published June 2, 2022 at 7:58 AM MDT
A bird flies across the 7.5-acre pond on the Campbell Ranch in Delta County.

A magnitude 3.8 earthquake struck eastern Utah on Tuesday afternoon. Grand Junction Sentinel reports two quakes near Cisco, Utah nearby Interstate 70 not far from the state line could be felt by residents in Grand Junction. Reporter Dennis Webb writes a 2019 quake in the Paradox Valley was associated with a U.S. Bureau of Reclamation project injecting salty water into a deep well to reduce salinity in the Colorado River. With so much oil and gas development in the area, neighbors are questioning if the seismic activity this time around is due to oil and gas wastewater injection wells.

A new computer modeling tool could support communities assessing increased drought and fire danger. The San Miguel Watershed Coalition went before the Norwood trustees last month to ask for help in buying it. Telluride Daily Planet reports the coalition has been gathering hydrology data since 1997. They are situated well to input data on surface water and groundwater, plus wildfire impacts, sedimentation, runoff and water quality. The modeling tool also allows for deeper study of invasive species like Russian olive, tamarisk, and other plants sucking up thousands of gallons of water from the local watershed. Norwood trustees voted to chip in to purchase the modeling tool.

Campbell Ranch, historic agricultural property in the North Fork Valley, is now under a Conservation Easement. Kate Redmond speaks to Colorado West Land Trust conservation director Ilana Moir to learn more.

As the calendar turns to June, the Montrose Library is wrapping up their NEA Big Read initiative with Puppy Palooza this Saturday from 11 to 1. Youth Services Librarian James Stetson stopped by Studio M to preview summer library adventures happening in Montrose, starting June 7th on the library’s east lawn at 11am with local magician Ann Lincoln’s Yo Ho Ho Pirate Show.

KVNF Regional Newscast Colorado West Land TrustMontrose LibraryEarthquakeSan Miguel Watershed CoalitionNorwood
