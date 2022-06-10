© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: June 10, 2022

Published June 10, 2022 at 8:10 AM MDT
StageAtFortUnc.JPEG
Chris Miller
/
KVNF
The new outdoor stage at Fort Uncompahgre is ready for action.

Federal researchers have published a new scientific study showing parts of Colorado, Wyoming and Utah will lose 50 to 60 percent of our snowpack by 2080. The Denver Post reports researchers used a new modeling tool analyzing massive amounts of data collected over 30 years including soil moisture, volumes of water in streams, evapotranspiration rates, and temperature and precipitation across the Colorado River Basin. Tracking the West’s hydrology on this scale previously would have taken years. The study was published after peer review in the journal Earth and Space Science.

A North Park rancher near the Wyoming state line has lost more animals to wolves than to any other predator. Colorado Sun reports six months after his losses over the winter, rancher Don Gittleson has yet to receive compensation from Colorado Parks and Wildlife, who cite a lack of evidence wolves did the deed. It’s illegal to kill or trap a wolf in Colorado because they are a protected species. Gittlelson has flapping flags along a fenceline to scare them off, and tried night riders, wild burros delivered by state wildlife officials, fox lights, and cracker shells that shoot out of a 12-gauge shotgun like fireworks. Nothing has worked. The northern wolf pack is responsible for killing at least five cows on three area ranches, including one at Gittleson Ranch again last week.

(:10) A new report evaluates the business climate for LGBTQ people across the country. Mountain West News Bureau’s Kaleb Roedel looks at how the states rank in our region.

SPOT (1:04)

FORT UNCOMPAHGRE FEATURE (5:29)

Fort Uncompahgre Chris Miller LGBTQ Kaleb Roedel Mountain West News Bureau snowpack Wolf reintroduction
Gavin Dahl
Gavin Dahl is a writer and producer with a passion for community media. He joined the staff of KVNF in the summer of 2020 and has since won awards and recognition for his reporting from the Colorado Broadcasters Association and Society of Professional Journalists.
