Kaleb Roedel

Colorado has been collecting more taxes than it can legally spend in recent years. As Scott Franz reports, Gov. Jared Polis and Democratic lawmakers are planning to send out $400 refunds this summer. Then, trails around Paonia and other recreational amenities are coming to fruition. Kate Redmond shares an update on the Paonia In Motion initiative. Plus, spending on dietary supplements has jumped dramatically during the pandemic. The Mountain West News Bureau looks into what’s driving the demand, and what concerns it raises for healthcare providers.

