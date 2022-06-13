KVNF Regional Newscast: June 13, 2022

© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Ouray High School has brought back a first responder class, after a hiatus. Emergency Manager and paramedic Glenn Boyd taught the class, offered as an elective. Ouray County Plaindealer reports all 12 students passed the skills test.

Telluride Middle and High School has received a $10,000 grant to remodel two single-gender bathrooms into gender-neutral restrooms. The grant is from the It Gets Better Project, a nonprofit that aims to uplift LGBTQ+ youth. The Telluride Daily Planet reports grants were announced to coincide with Pride Month. The school’s Gay Straight Alliance applied for the full grant amount, and the school district is supporting the effort with the head of facilities and head of maintenance ready to update two bathrooms.

History Colorado has awarded Hinsdale County Historical Society a $50,000 grant to help in the restoration of a rail car that once transported people and goods to and from Lake City. The grant requires matching funds and local rail enthusiasts have pledged over $15,000. Now, the historical society needs to raise more money to match the grant. As Laura Palmisano reports, the organization is nearly halfway to their goal.

SPOT (2:47)

A new law supports Colorado nonprofits working with LGBTQ folks, immigrants and people of color, tapping into American Rescue Plan funding in new ways. Kate Redmond has more.

FEATURE (3:58)

