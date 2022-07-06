© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: July 6, 2022

Published July 6, 2022 at 8:10 AM MDT
Archaeologists are seen working at the Cisco Mammal Quarry near Cisco, Utah in 2022.

Dinosaur fossils usually get the limelight in southeastern Utah. But the area also has a treasure trove of Jurassic-era mammals. KZMU’s Justin Higginbottom visited a quarry to speak with archeologists excavating human’s earliest ancestors.

SPOT (3:35)

In March, Bluecorn Cafe and Mercantile opened for the first time at the new Bluecorn beeswax candle factory in Montrose. The space features over 25,000 square feet for candle production, distribution, and retail, along with a cafe now open, and a music venue coming soon. Owner Jon Kornbluh walked me around on opening day.

FEATURE (3:46)

That was Jon Kornbluh giving a tour of the Bluecorn Cafe and Mercantile. You can get a whiff of Bluecorn Beeswax for yourself inside their new facility in Montrose.

