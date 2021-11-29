Colorado News Connection

-
Sharing Ministries Food Bank serves five counties on the Western Slope. Since the start of the pandemic last year, the food bank based in Montrose has seen a 32 percent increase in new client visits. Laura Palmisano speaks to their director about how they're coping at the same time volunteerism has gone down. Plus, Eric Galatas reports Congress has a chance to chart a new path for public-lands management by fixing a system that many say has prioritized oil and gas profits above all other uses, including outdoor recreation.
-
A citizen's initiative petition is circulating in Paonia. Kate Redmond sat down with co-author Bill Brunner to learn more. Plus, the holiday season can be an especially difficult time of year for former foster youth. CASA of the 7th Judicial District will host an open house on December 14th at 1st Place on Palmer Street. The new facility, opening later this month, offers six fully furnished units of supportive housing for young people who are aging out of foster care.
-
Ridgway town council gives Uncompahgre River symbolic legal rightsColorado Center for the Blind accused of covering up sexual misconductBiden names KC…
-
Lauren Boebert has introduced 21 bills in Congress, none have succeededHumpback chub delisted from endangered species list, still 'threatened'Failing…
-
Colorado now offering rapid, at-home COVID tests directly to residentsAdvantage Treatment Center at community corrections complex in Montrose is a COVID…
-
200 students & 18 staffers quarantined in MCSD, DCSD finally updates dashboardCOVID deaths rising in Colorado, with 860 hospitalized on Tuesday…
-
Delta Health facing critical financial lossesColorado making more rental assistance payments as eviction moratorium endsNordic Council & Forest Service…
-
Town of Paonia offering retail marijuana applicationsFamily of Paige Schmidt Pierce intends to sue Delta County, undeterred by autopsy reportDMEA…
-
Hotchkiss mayor Larry Wilkening announces retirement of Marshal Dan Miller, arrest of Deputy Marshal Kelsey Shumway, termination of Deputy Marshal Chad…
-
EcoGen BioSciences acquires 165-acre hemp farm & production campus south of DeltaMontrose Republican representative Marc Catlin named vice chair of House…