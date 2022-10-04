KVNF Regional Newscast: October 4, 2022

Delta County libraries may be in jeopardy due construction overruns at the new Delta branch. The remodel of the old City Market building went from an estimated $1.3 million dollars to $4.3 million over the past seven months. Each entity needs an additional $600 thousand dollars to complete the project. Dozens of concerned citizens attended the last library meeting to discuss keeping all five county libraries open. The next library meeting is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. Oct. 19 at the old Delta Library.

Montrose, Delta and neighboring counties will receive more than half a million dollars in opioid settlement, reports the Montrose Daily Press. More than $18 million dollars is being released from Colorado’s share during the first year. Nine-teen regions in the state had to submit a two-year plan to show how the money would address opioid addiction, treatment and related issues. The settlement money is available to qualifying Colorado regions for the next 18 years.

Representative Matt Soper is asking the U.S District Court to impose the maximum 20 year penalty in the “body brokering” case against Sunset Mesa Funeral home in Montrose. Hundreds of Colorado families were impacted by the federal crime that forced legislators to change state law. The five year old case against owners Megan Hess and Shirley Koch is coming to an end with sentencing scheduled for January 3, 2023. Hess and Koch plead guilty to one count of federal mail fraud, avoiding a public trial in Grand Junction.