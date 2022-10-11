© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
banner2-01.png
PEOPLE POWERED PUBLIC RADIO
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kvnf_news_square_0.png
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: October 11, 2022

Published October 11, 2022 at 11:15 AM MDT
09210 - Food Bank - Palisade Warehouse Jan 2022 (1).jpg
Jeremy Poland
/
Food Bank of the Rockies
Images from inside the Rockies Western Slope Distribution Center's warehouse.

The Delta County Library District board voted to approve its preliminary budget for 2023. The proposed budget allows the district to go in the red by nearly $244 thousand dollars in order to keep all five county libraries open for another year. A public hearing is scheduled for November 16. The public will have until December 14 prior to the final budget meeting to submit written objections to the proposed 2023 budget. Library Communications Director Tracy Ihnot told KVNF that the district plans to ask voters for a mill levy increase next year.

A large rockslide rattled Ouray residents in the pre-dawn hours last week according to the Ouray Plaindealer. Boulders came tumbling down the cliffs on the west side of the town early October 3. morning. Three homes at the 4J+1+1 Trailer Park sustained damage and an unmarked police vehicle was totaled. The vehicle will be covered by the town’s insurance. Following the incident, one resident plans to build a retaining wall after a boulder crashed through a bedroom window. No injuries were reported.

Demand for services at the Food Bank of the Rockies Western Slope Distribution Center in Palisade is up 28 percent since March 2020. The organization's Western Slope Director Sue Ellen Rodwick speaks with KVNF freelance reporter Laura Palmisano about how the agency is meeting the increased need in the 13 counties it serves.

Tags
KVNF Regional Newscast Delta County LibrariesFood BanksOuray ColoradoLaura Palmisano
Stay Connected
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas,, but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
See stories by Lisa Young