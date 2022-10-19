© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: October 19, 2022

Published October 19, 2022 at 8:01 AM MDT
Lisa Young
KVNF
Highway Memorial on Colorado Hwy 133 for Edwardo “Eddie” Carrillo and Alexi Armendariz.

Family and friends gathered last Friday to mourn and remember 18 year old North Fork High school student Edwardo “Eddie” Carrillo. Carrillo and 17 year old Alexi Armendariz, a Delta High School student, were killed last week in a car crash on Hwy 133. The two teens were passengers in a car that went off the road throwing both passengers from the vehicle. The driver and another passenger were also injured. The Colorado State Patrol investigation is still under way.

A formal petition with 56 signatures was presented to the Paonia Town of Trustees at the Oct. 13 meeting. The petition dated Oct. 10 requested “the immediate resignation/removal of Trustee Thomas Markle based on his unprofessional actions and abusive behaviors. The petition also noted the blatant violations of the Town Meeting Rules of Order and of Sunshine Laws as well as Markle’s lack of knowledge and sensitivity of the community at large. The petitioners referenced Markle’s actions recorded on the town’s YouTube challenge. No formal action was taken at the meeting.

In keeping with our election coverage, KVNF is sharing a few moments from the third Colorado gubernatorial debate between Governor Jared Polis and challenger Heidi Ganahl. This summer, Yellowstone National Park was hit by a historic flood that made international headlines. Now, construction crews are in a race to rebuild roadways before winter sets in.

Highway 133Paonia Town Board of Trustees2022 ElectionYellowstone National Park
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas,, but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
