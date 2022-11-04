© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: November 4, 2022

Published November 4, 2022 at 8:01 AM MDT
A new Colorado law seems to be increasing access to medical care for people who suffer from a condition known as gender dysphoria

Conditions on the Colorado River are worsening quicker than expected, reports the Denver Post. The seven states in the river basin made little progress saving water over the summer. With Colorado heading into its third consecutive La Niña winter, federal officials are considering releasing less water downstream to Arizona, California and Nevada. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland said, the Interior Department will continue to pursue a collaborative and consensus-based approach to addressing the drought crisis affecting the West. She added that the agency is also committed to "taking prompt and decisive action necessary to protect the Colorado River and all those who depend on it.”

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is looking for support from the community in identifying the person who illegally killed a desert bighorn sheep off Highway 141 between Gateway and Grand Junction. Officials note the ram was shot out of season, and left to rot. Poaching in Colorado is a felony and can result in a lifetime suspension of hunting and fishing privileges.

KVNF Regional Newscasts will now air Monday through Friday at 8 in the morning and again at 5:50 in the evening on your Mountain Grown Community Radio station.

