KVNF Regional Newscast: November 8, 2022

While today is the last day for most Colorado voters to cast their ballots in the 2022 midterm election, the Secretary of State’s office reminds voters that, “Election night results are not final results in Colorado. After election day, ballots continue to be counted, military and overseas voters return their ballots, signature discrepancies can be fixed, and bipartisan audits are conducted to confirm the results.”

Voters in Colorado who speak a language other than English have more options this election. Recent legislation means voters can access translation services through a hotline. In our listening area, Montrose County is among 20 counties required to provide language assistance.

The Delta County Independent reports that Delta Police K-9 Officer Kali Henderson and K-9 Raico were recognized by the National Police K-9 Association for recovering over 100 grams of methamphetamine in March. Delta Patrol Commander Jarrod Lang said the team assisted the Delta County Sheriff’s Office during a vehicle stop which resulted in removing the methamphetamines off the streets.

The last operating uranium mill in the U.S. is in White Mesa, Utah. It has been the target of ongoing protests and criticism from environmental activist groups and the Ute Mountain Ute tribe.

