KVNF Regional Newscast: November 22, 2022

The LGBTQ community nationwide and in Colorado mourns another senseless shooting at a Colorado Springs night club over the weekend. A 22 year old gunman killed at least 5 patrons and wounded 25 others around midnight on Saturday. The deadly incident which took place just moments before the start of Transgender Rememberence Day on Sunday. Delta native and founder of Delta Pride, Xavi Saenz, spoke with KVNF Sunday afternoon following the deadly shooting at Club Q.

Paonia Trustees are considering three finalists for town administrator, reports the Delta County Independent. The three applicants are Guy Patterson, Evan Bolt and Melissa Fields-Allgeyer. The board must post public notice for two weeks before making their final decision per Colorado law. The position was left empty following the resignation and departure of longtime employee Corinne Ferguson.

Delta Health received its first sales tax payment in the amount of $318,000, The money was tallied nearly four months after voters approved the hospital’s 0.8% sales tax initiative. CEO Matt Heyn told hospital board members that the tax collection was higher than previously anticipated.

The City of Montrose saw increases in tax collections across the board during the third quarter of 2022. Finance Officer Shani Wittenberg compared tax collection to last September stating that General Fund Retail Sales were up 10.2 percent; Construction Use was up 123.6 percent; Use and Auto Use were up 4.5 percent. Total tax collections for the City of Montrose were up 11.8 percent overall with an almost 30 percent positive budget variance according to Wittenberg.