KVNF Regional Newscast: December 9, 2022

22-year-old Anderson Aldrich, accused of killing five people and wounding 17 others in a shooting last month at Club Q in Colorado Springs, was formally charged with 305 criminal counts, reports the Colorado Sun. Federal agencies are inviting the public to a meeting in Carbondale on Wednesday December 14 to discuss the Biden administration’s proposal to ban new federal oil and gas leasing and mining claims on the Thompson Divide. Montrose City Council voted unanimously to place two historic structures on the city’s Register of Historic Places. Proposition 122 was one of the ballot measures approved by voters this year. It decriminalizes the psychedelic substance psilocybin for personal use and mental health treatment. But as KUNC’s Lucas Brady Woods reports, Coloradans won’t see clinics offering psychedelics quite yet.