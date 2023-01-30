KVNF Regional Newscast: January 30, 2023

Grand Junction placed 45th on The New York Times’ annual “52 Places to Go” list, reported the Daily Sentinel earlier this month.

The City of Montrose is selling a small parcel of land located on the Black Canyon Golf Course back to the individual who originally donated the property, according to the Montrose Daily Press.

A restored historic print and design studio in Mancos in southwest Colorado is hoping to break ground this spring on a huge expansion that will triple its workshop capacity, but will also help address housing shortages in the community.

Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert of Silt introduced the Defund Planned Parenthood Act, reports Colorado Newsline. Boebert’s first bill of the 118th Congress, if passed, would prohibit federal tax dollars from going to Planned Parenthood. About $235 million would be redirected to other community health centers that provide women’s health care services. These centers would be prohibited from performing an abortion, with exceptions for rape or incest, as well as circumstances that would put the pregnant person’s life at risk.

KVNF wishes to congratulate fellow community radio station K-H-E-N “Free Range Radio” in Salida on their 20th Anniversary coming up on Thursday, February 2.