NEWS
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: July 7, 2023

By Lisa Young
Published July 7, 2023 at 8:00 AM MDT
Inaugural pin
Lisa Young
/
KVNF
Inaugural pin

The City of Delta wrapped up its first inaugural 4th of July Western Sky Balloon Festival held over the long holiday weekend. The four day event was hosted by the City of Delta and financed by local sponsors. The city contracted with Balloon Meister Doug Lenberg from New Mexico to bring 12 balloons to Confluence Park. The event also featured a local balloon from Cedaredge.

The City of Delta will continue to improve its main street thanks to a $13 million dollar grant from the federal government. Phase two of the project will include new sidewalks, ADA-accessibility, landscaping and other accessibility improvements.

High stream flows in the North Fork of the Gunnison River devastated walking paths at the Paonia River Park and K-8 trails this spring. The Western Slope Conservation Center is working to raise donations to rebuild several washed sections of the popular trail system. An estimated $60,000 is needed for repairs.

On today’s Farm Friday, US Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack talks about efforts made by USDA to improve the scope of diversity and equity in the Department and in agriculture.

Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
