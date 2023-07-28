© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: July 28, 2023

By Lisa Young
July 28, 2023
KVNF FARM FRIDAY featuring Valley Organic Growers Association (VOGA)

On today’s Farm Friday we take a look back at how the early wet spring season brought some interesting challenges to valley food growers with Emily Hartnett, program manager for Valley Organic Growers Association (VOGA).

Grand Junction Mayor Anna Stout became the latest Democrat to launch a bid to unseat Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert next year in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District. Stout will first have to face Adam Frisch, a former Aspen city councilman, in the primaries.

The Lowline Fire northeast of Gunnison and southwest of Crested Butte which began Wednesday evening has burned over 700 acres with 0% containment. The U.S. Forest Service says the fire was caused by lightning.

Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
