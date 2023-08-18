KVNF Regional Newscast: August 18, 2023
On today’s Farm Friday, some schools are getting much needed help in providing healthy meals to their students. USDA’s Gary Crawford shares that story.
Delta County Democrats recently held a summer fundraiser featuring several Democratic candidates. The event in Paonia is the first of many for local Democrats in the run-up to the 2024 election season.
Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon is OPEN in both directions. Crews cleared a mudslide at Mile Point 120.6. The slide between No Name (exit 119) and Grizzly Creek (exit 121)took place at 5pm on Wednesday.
Mayor Pro-tem Thomas Markle announced his departure at the beginning of the August 8th meeting.
After years of conflict, Ouray County commissioners unanimously denied a cultivation license renewal application for MS Support, a controversial marijuana grow facility on Log Hill Mesa.