© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
BUY A RAFFLE TICKET
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: August 18, 2023

By Lisa Young
Published August 18, 2023 at 8:00 AM MDT
KVNF FARM FRIDAY
Lisa Young
/
KVNF
KVNF FARM FRIDAY

On today’s Farm Friday, some schools are getting much needed help in providing healthy meals to their students. USDA’s Gary Crawford shares that story.

Delta County Democrats recently held a summer fundraiser featuring several Democratic candidates. The event in Paonia is the first of many for local Democrats in the run-up to the 2024 election season.

Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon is OPEN in both directions. Crews cleared a mudslide at Mile Point 120.6. The slide between No Name (exit 119) and Grizzly Creek (exit 121)took place at 5pm on Wednesday.

Mayor Pro-tem Thomas Markle announced his departure at the beginning of the August 8th meeting.

After years of conflict, Ouray County commissioners unanimously denied a cultivation license renewal application for MS Support, a controversial marijuana grow facility on Log Hill Mesa.

Tags
KVNF Regional Newscast KVNF's Farm FridayGlenwood CanyonDelta County Democratic PartyPaonia Town Board of Trustees
Stay Connected
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
See stories by Lisa Young