KVNF Regional Newscast: August 25, 2023

On today’s Farm Friday we take a look at how one family’s decision in the North Fork Valley will impact future generations for decades to come. The Bradley family’s 55-acre conservation easement in the North Fork Valley joins 27 other nearby conservation efforts totaling over 6,000 acres. For the Bradley family, reserving the land they love not only protects a piece of history but also secures a bright future for local food production and the next generation.

The Delta County Health Department received a report of a bat infected with rabies found near the public boat ramp off Highway 65, by the bridge and the Gunnison River last week. The health department has notified Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Cedaredge Board of Trustees recently approved an amendment to the town employee wage scale in a 4-2 vote, raising wages an annual $270,600.

The Little Mesa Fire burning 15 miles west, southwest of Delta in the Dominguez Escalante National Conservation Area is now estimated at 4,000 acres.