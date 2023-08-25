© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
BUY A RAFFLE TICKET
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: August 25, 2023

By Lisa Young
Published August 25, 2023 at 8:00 AM MDT
Lee, Kathy, Kendal, Beau, and Ryan Bradley stand in their orchard.
Bradley Family
/
KVNF
Lee, Kathy, Kendal, Beau, and Ryan Bradley stand in their orchard.

On today’s Farm Friday we take a look at how one family’s decision in the North Fork Valley will impact future generations for decades to come. The Bradley family’s 55-acre conservation easement in the North Fork Valley joins 27 other nearby conservation efforts totaling over 6,000 acres. For the Bradley family, reserving the land they love not only protects a piece of history but also secures a bright future for local food production and the next generation.

The Delta County Health Department received a report of a bat infected with rabies found near the public boat ramp off Highway 65, by the bridge and the Gunnison River last week. The health department has notified Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Cedaredge Board of Trustees recently approved an amendment to the town employee wage scale in a 4-2 vote, raising wages an annual $270,600.

The Little Mesa Fire burning 15 miles west, southwest of Delta in the Dominguez Escalante National Conservation Area is now estimated at 4,000 acres.

Tags
KVNF Regional Newscast KVNF's Farm FridayDelta County Public Health DepartmentCedaredge Town TrusteesLittle Mesa Fire
Stay Connected
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
See stories by Lisa Young