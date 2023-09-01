KVNF Regional Newscast: September 1, 2023

KVNF announced the winner of the 2023 Toyota RV4 Prime Plug-in-Hybrid on air yesterday. KVNF General Manager Ashley Krest gave the honors of announcing the lucky winner to Bill Helman of Helman Motors. Congratulations to Jessica Workman of Delta, our 2023 KVNF Raffle winner.

Two Delta County libraries have closed their doors temporarily, reports the Delta County Independent. According to Cedaredge and Delta Library Manager Adriana Chavira. The closures at Hotchkiss and Crawford are the result of staffing shortages.

Chavira noted that Sara Smith, manager of Crawford, Paonia and Hotchkiss, resigned along with another full-time staff member leaving only part-time employees for three libraries in the North Fork area.

The library website lists: low wages due to budget-related challenges, burnout due to increasing workloads, low morale due to diminishing support and changing schedules due to staffing shortages as reasons the library district has been unable to retain new and current staff resulting in "critically deficient staffing level with its North Fork Libraries team."

Reopening of the Hotchkiss and Crawford libraries is expected in four to six weeks, depending on how fast the district can hire and train new staff.

Delta County Habitat for Humanity recently celebrated with Alma Almanza of Delta, a homeowner who was the recipient of a Habitat home 18 years ago. Almanza paid off her mortgage.

The happy homeowner celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and the burning of her mortgage papers. Habitat Board members gifted Almanza with a plaque reading "Make yourself at home" picturing a red door. In Scotland, a red front door is said to symbolize paying off a mortgage and being “out of the red.” Habitat for Humanity of Delta County offers a variety of programs to help homeowners build or improve their homes.

Over $470,000 was spent at Colorado State Fair during the Junior Livestock Sale auction featuring 108 animals. The 2023 Grand Champion Market Beef, raised by Hadli Gabel of Weld County, was sold for $50,000. Grand Champion Market Lamb brought in $14,000.00 while the Grand Champion Market Hog took in $27,000.00.

On today’s Farm Friday, a new farmer survey shows why more farmers are using cover crops. The survey also explodes one myth about cover crop incentives. USDA’s Gary Crawford has more on this edition of Agriculture USA.