KVNF Regional Newscast: October 26, 2023

In recognition of National Hispanic Heritage Month, we continue with our last installment in our interview series with Western Slope Latinés.

Today, we hear from Marisela Ballesteros Celestino. She is a first generation Latiné and Cora Indian. She's also the assistant director for Project Hope, Gunnison's resource center for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking.

Ballesteros Celestino speaks to KVNF's Laura Palmisano about growing up in the Gunnison Valley, staying connected to her indigenous heritage, and her work as an advocate.

Delta County Commissioners approved a memorandum of Agreement for the purchase, installation and operation of an electric vehicle charger in Cedaredge. Surface Creek Valley Historical Society will be responsible for long term maintenance and operation of the charge. The new Cedaredge EV charger is one of several electric vehicle chargers to be placed in Delta County. The County is paying for the electric car charger in Cedaredge through grants and project funding.

Club Q, the Colorado Springs LGBTQ+ nightclub targeted in a mass shooting last November that killed five people, has announced plans to reopen in a new location under a slightly different name. The club will reopen as “The Q” at the Satellite Hotel in Colorado Springs, reports the Denver Post. The original location will not reopen, however, a memorial for the victims is in the works. Club management is offering former employees the opportunity to return.

Democrat Adam Frisch pulled in nearly $3.4 million during the last fundraising quarter from July to September, more than double that of Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert, reports the Colorado Newsline. Frisch out-raised his last election fundraising in 2022 by $1 million. While Boebert reported about $854,000 in contributions in the past quarter.