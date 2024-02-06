© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
NEWS
KVNF Regional Newscast: February 6, 2024

By Lisa Young
Published February 6, 2024 at 8:00 AM MST
Lisa Young
/
KVNF
A Ridgway man previously acquitted in a 2018 sexual assault case in Ouray County, has been arrested again on suspicion of sexually assaulting a 28-year-old woman in December.

The Ouray Plaindealer reports that in the 2018 case, Brian Scranton was found not guilty of assaulting a woman at a house party in 2015. Scranton is scheduled to return to court on February 8, with the CBI continuing its investigation.

Unaffiliated voters, who make up the largest share of Colorado's electorate, will still be allowed to participate in the state’s Republican primaries after a federal judge Friday rejected the Colorado GOP’s latest attempt to exclude them, reports the Colorado Sun.

Chief U.S. District Court Judge Philip A. Brimmer found the GOP failed to prove that Colorado’s law allowing unaffiliated voters to cast ballots in partisan primaries violates Republicans’ constitutional rights.

The decision may be appealed, though it’s not clear there’s enough time for an appeal to be settled before the primaries on June 25.

Delta County has installed a new 24-hour ballot drop box at Crawford Town Hall. Beginning February 12, 2024 the Crawford Town Hall ballot drop box will be available to voters alongside several other 24-hour ballot drop-off locations across Delta County.

Drop boxes are accessible 24/7, enabling voters to submit their ballots at any time that is convenient for them. Throughout the election cycle, bipartisan teams will regularly collect ballots from these drop-off boxes. Contents of each drop box will be collected based on the state's requirements. Emergency contact numbers will be posted on each box.

Other 24-Hour Ballot Drop-Off Locations in Delta County are located at the Delta County Courthouse, Paonia Town Hall, Cedaredge Library, Town of Orchard City building, and
the North Fork Annex

New rules for measuring water use are in effect for some rivers in Northern Colorado. KUNC’s Alex Hager reports, they come amid a state effort to count every drop.

The controversial Uinta Basin Railway project, facing cross-country opposition, has been derailed once again by a recent federal decision. For Rocky Mountain Community Radio, K-D-N-K’s Amy Hadden Marsh reports on what's next.

Ouray County Plaindealer Colorado GOP Delta County Voters Uinta Basin Railway Project Colorado water
Lisa Young
