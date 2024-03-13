KVNF Regional Newscast: March 13, 2024

The latest All Points Transit route from Montrose to Ouray called Our-Way hit the road last week. The new bus service is the result of a 2022 state grant obtained by Ouray City officials.

All Points Executive Director Gary Clark told the Montrose Daily Press that the route, “is more than just a transportation option; it's a community enhancer, an economic catalyst, an environmental initiative, and a step towards a more connected and inclusive society.”

Riders can hop on the new bus for $4 each way, $8 for an unlimited day pass of and $150 for a 20-punch pass. Buses will run Thursday through Monday.

The Grand Mesa Nordic Council and The Nature Connection are hosting a Community Pop-Up Day from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. this Saturday, March 16 at County Line Trailhead located off of Highway 65 on Grand Mesa.

The Nature Connection will lend classic cross-country skis, boots and poles to adults and children for a suggested donation of $10 per person. The Nordic Council will provide freshly groomed trails and hot chocolate. The event is intended to be affordable for families to try out cross-country skiing and get outside to enjoy winter on public lands.

Near the summit of Red Mountain Pass sits Red Mountain Alpine Lodge, last month Ouray County Commissioners renewed the special use permit under strict conditions addressing community concerns and parking issues. KVNF’s Brody Wilson has the details

from information provided by the Ouray Plaindealer.

More than 100 years ago, a professor in our region invented a tool and technique to measure the amount of water in a mountain snowpack. The Mountain West News Bureau’s Kaleb Roedel explains the importance of this discovery – and why it lives on to this day.

As of yesterday the GUNNISON RIVER BASIN was 97 percent of median snow pack; UPPER COLORADO RIVER BASIN was 104 percent and the YAMPA AND WHITE RIVER BASINS are at 108 percent of median snow pack.