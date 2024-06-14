© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: June 14, 2024

By Lisa Young
Published June 14, 2024 at 8:00 AM MDT
On today’s Farm Friday we join Rod Bain for a report on the USDA’s recent efforts to advance food sovereignty and self determination for Tribal nations on “Agriculture USA”.

Top Story: Work on the US 50 Middle Bridge over Blue Mesa Reservoir continue with plans to open the bridge “in some capacity” by the Fourth Of July, reports the Montrose Daily Press. The bridge has been closed for seven weeks. County Road 26, the Lake City Cut Off, continues to be the main detour route. Kebler Pass, connecting Crested Butte with Paonia, is also open for travel. You can read the entire story at montrosepress.com.

Get ready, the circus is coming to town! This Saturday the Paradise Theater in Paonia will host Cirque Eccentric: A Drag and Burlesque Circus Extravaganza. KVNFs Taya Jae sat down with the show's curator and star Gale Force, to find out more.

