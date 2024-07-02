KVNF Regional Newscast: July 2, 2024

The US 50 Bridge at Blue Mesa Reservoir will open ahead of July 4th. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, the bridge closed since mid April will open to “emergency and smaller vehicles” on Wednesday, July 3rd beginning at 6:30 am.

CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew said that during the course of the holiday weekend, the bridge will be open for 12 hours a day then beginning Monday July 8th there will be a twice-a-day opening schedule to allow crews to continue to work on repairs throughout the day. County Road 26 will remain open and maintained as a detour, and Kebler Pass is now open as a seasonal route.

Delta County will be the focus of targeted DUI patrols this Friday through Saturday. The patrols, conducted by the Colorado State Patrol’s Statewide DUI team and Troop 5C, will monitor the area's major traffic arteries and feeder roads. According to the state patrol there have been 28 fatality crashes and 257 crashes in this region, in the past five years, resulting in accidents with serious bodily injury. Most of these incidents occurred late Friday and into Saturday nights. The leading factor for these crashes is impaired driving. The state patrol is asking anyone who witnesses reckless drivers to call 9-1-1.

Cedaredge trustees are expected to approve the planned unit development and sketch plan for Back Nine Equity, LLC’s 421-home “Mesa Point” development adjacent to the back nine holes of the Cedaredge Golf Course, reports the Delta County Independent. If the approval moves forward it will follow town staff’s recommendation based on technical aspects while opposing the recommendation of the Cedaredge Planning and Zoning Commission to deny the development. Following discussion, the board of trustees tabled a final decision to allow staff time to draft a resolution recommending approval. The resolution will come before the board for consideration on Friday, July 11.

The second annual Western Sky Balloon Festival in Delta will kick off July 4th with a fireworks show put on by the Delta Fire Department. The show takes place at dusk in Confluence Park. Balloon Flights and morning ascensions start bright and early at 6 AM Friday, Saturday and Sunday weather permitting. And balloon glows are scheduled for Friday and Saturday evenings beginning at 8:30 p.m. More information on the balloon festival can be found at the City of Delta’s website.