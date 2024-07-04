KVNF Regional Newscast: July 4, 2024

Adam Frisch, Democrat candidate for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, is calling for President Biden to step aside following the recent Presidential Debate. Frisch made his comments public in a video posted on his X account. Frisch’s comments echo a growing concern among Democrats over Biden’s ability to lead the country. Frisch, who narrowly lost his bid for Congress last election against Republican Lauren Boebert, will face Republican Jeff Hurd from Grand Junction in the General Election this November.

The 10th Circuit Court of Appeals vacated the sentences of former Montrose funeral home operators Megan Hess and her mother Shirley Koch, reports the Montrose Daily Press. The previous owners of Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors and Donor Services were previously sentenced to 20 and 15 years, respectively, for mail fraud related to the sale and transport of human remains. The appeals court found several errors in the lower court's sentencing, including improper determination of losses and failure to provide evidence that purchasers of body parts suffered financial losses. The court also noted that the sentencing enhancement for the number of vulnerable victims and the sophisticated means used in the scheme was not adequately supported. Hess and Koch will be re-sentenced at a future date.

We’ll have more on this story next week including comments from Colorado State Representative Matt Soper.

The City of Montrose plans to use a $2.5 million dollar grant from the Montrose Urban Renewal Authority for a new hotel and mixed use development at the Colorado Outdoors campus. According to reporting from the Montrose Daily Press, the improvements will include sewer, water, curb and parking upgrades. The funding is pending further review of costs and construction plans to be completed by Montrose City staff. Total cost for the project is expected to run over $35 million dollars. Developers look to break ground next year and complete the project by mid-2026. You can find the entire story at montrosepress.com

