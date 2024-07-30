KVNF Regional Newscast: July 30, 2024

FEATURE: Roughly two years ago Sweitzer Lake State Park announced huge upgrades to the park just south of Delta off Highway 50. However, initial construction for southside renovations were delayed due to Covid restraints and the promise of new money from the state.

TOP STORY: The Currant Creek Fire east of Cedaredge began on Saturday afternoon began spreading quickly among juniper and cedar. As of Sunday the fire was listed at 182 and zero containment. Fire growth was minimal on Sunday despite low humidity, high temps, and winds gusting up to nearly 30 MPH. Updates on the fire can be found at the Delta County Sheriff’s Office website orFacebook page. They can also be found at Delta County Alertson Facebook. This is an ongoing story and KVNF will continue to provide coverage.

Advocates for the proposed Dolores Canyon aren’t happy with an alternate plan from Mesa and Montrose Counties. The Mesa and Montrose County plans would reduce the original monument plan by 90 percent thus protecting just under 30,000 acres along the Dolores River as a national conservation area. Mesa County is calling the draft plan “another starting place for conversation.” Advocates for the monument want to preserve 391,000-acres of public land near the Utah border in Mesa and Montrose Counties.

There’s a new timeline for repairs on the US 50 Middle Bridge. According to reporting in the Montrose Daily Press, CDOT had originally planned to have repairs completed by the end of October; that timeline has now been moved to mid-November. In addition, work will begin on the Lake Fork Bridge mid August. Travelers can expect daytime, alternating, single-lane traffic from 6 a.m. - 7 p.m. Commercial motor vehicles will be allowed over the Lake Fork Bridge. Gunnison County Road 26, the Lake City Cutoff, continues to be open at set times during the week, with extended closures Wednesdays for road maintenance.

The Americans with Disabilities Act, a cornerstone of civil rights legislation, just marked its 34th anniversary last Friday. For Rocky Mountain Community Radio, K-S-U-T and K-S-J-D's Clark Adomaitis reports on an event in southwest Colorado last Thursday that brought community members together to commemorate the occasion.