NEWS
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: September 27, 2024

By Lisa Young
Published September 27, 2024 at 8:00 AM MDT
Lisa Young
/
KVNF
Delta County shows support for the proposed Gunnison Outdoor Resources Protection Act (BLM land near Hotchkiss)

FEATURE: Colorado U.S. Senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper have introduced the Gunnison Outdoor Resources Protection (GORP) Act. The act aims to permanently protect key portions of the Gunnison Basin and the surrounding regions. The bill has the bipartisan support of six counties in Western Colorado, as well as the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe and local municipalities.

KVNF spoke with Delta County Administrator Robbie LeValley on the collaborative effort to provide some protections to the North Fork Valley region. KVNF previously reported on the GORP Act last May.

TOP STORIES: Paonia Board of Trustees appointed Michael Heck to fill the vacancy left by former Trustee Bill Brunner during its last board meeting. Heck was the sole applicant for the position.

According to the Delta County Independent, Heck has lived in the North Fork Valley for 30 years and has been involved in the Land Evaluation and Site Assessment Board, the Colorado Association of Viticulture and Enology, and the Delta County Weed Commission.

KVNF’s Brody Wilson reports on major changes for a large local newspaper and popular hiking trail in our region. The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel is going to two days a week for its printed editions and the Blue Lakes Trail will go to a permit system.

On today’s KVNF Farm Friday. USDA’s Gary Crawford talks about reducing the loss of honeybee colonies to make a stronger and better bee.

Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
