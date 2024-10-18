© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: October 18, 2024

By Lisa Young
Published October 18, 2024 at 8:00 AM MDT
KVNF Ballot week 2024
Lisa Young
/
KVNF
KVNF Ballot week 2024

FEATURE: Colorado voters will be deciding on more than a dozen statewide ballot measures this November. For Rocky Mountain Community Radio, K-O-T-O's Julia Caulfield spoke with statehouse reporter Lucas Brady Woods about three that are related to the criminal justice system and law enforcement.

FARM FRIDAY: USDA’s Gary Crawford reports on September food prices.

TOP STORY: A veteran’s memorial site was developed at the Crawford Cemetery. The site was a collaborative effort between the American Legion, the board of the Crawford Cemetery and local construction crews. According to a press release, the legion and cemetery board paid for some of the material, and the dirt work was donated by Hartwood Construction.

STATE WIDE CALL IN SHOW: KVNF will host a statewide call-in show at 6pm next Tuesday night (October 22) on Proposition 131- Ranked Choice voting. Be sure to tune in and ask your questions during the live show. If you’d like to send in your comments or questions early…you can… at news@kvnf.org.

Tags
KVNF Regional Newscast ballot measuresKVNF's Farm FridayTown of Crawford
Stay Connected
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
See stories by Lisa Young