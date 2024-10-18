KVNF Regional Newscast: October 18, 2024

FEATURE: Colorado voters will be deciding on more than a dozen statewide ballot measures this November. For Rocky Mountain Community Radio, K-O-T-O's Julia Caulfield spoke with statehouse reporter Lucas Brady Woods about three that are related to the criminal justice system and law enforcement.

FARM FRIDAY: USDA’s Gary Crawford reports on September food prices.

TOP STORY: A veteran’s memorial site was developed at the Crawford Cemetery. The site was a collaborative effort between the American Legion, the board of the Crawford Cemetery and local construction crews. According to a press release, the legion and cemetery board paid for some of the material, and the dirt work was donated by Hartwood Construction.

STATE WIDE CALL IN SHOW: KVNF will host a statewide call-in show at 6pm next Tuesday night (October 22) on Proposition 131- Ranked Choice voting. Be sure to tune in and ask your questions during the live show. If you’d like to send in your comments or questions early…you can… at news@kvnf.org.