NEWS
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: October 24, 2024

By Lisa Young
Published October 24, 2024 at 8:00 AM MDT
KVNF
North Fork Senior Connections

FEATURE: Twice a year North Fork Senior Connections hosts Service Saturday, an opportunity for volunteers to help local seniors with seasonal chores and connect with their community. KVNF's Taya Jae sat down with North Fork Senior Connections Volunteer Coordinator, Faye Sullivan and Program Manager Laura Lee Yates.

TOP STORIES: The debate over the Proposed Dolores Canyon National Monument has heated up recently as organizers of the "Halt the Dolores" effort have accused proponents of the monument of collusion with elected officials. We hear more from KVNF's Brody Wilson.

For Rocky Mountain Community Radio, K-S-U-T and K-S-J-D's Clark Adomaitis reports that attorneys for the state of Colorado have filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit from the Southern Ute and Ute Mountain Ute tribes regarding the tribes’ right to profits from sports betting.

KVNF's Brody Wilson has the details on a new place to charge-up electric vehicles in the KVNF Listening Area hint ..... this newest charging station is in Crawford.

Tags
KVNF Regional Newscast North Fork Senior Connections Dolores Canyons National MonumentUte Mountain Ute TribeDelta County
Stay Connected
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
