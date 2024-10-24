KVNF Regional Newscast: October 24, 2024

FEATURE: Twice a year North Fork Senior Connections hosts Service Saturday, an opportunity for volunteers to help local seniors with seasonal chores and connect with their community. KVNF's Taya Jae sat down with North Fork Senior Connections Volunteer Coordinator, Faye Sullivan and Program Manager Laura Lee Yates.

TOP STORIES: The debate over the Proposed Dolores Canyon National Monument has heated up recently as organizers of the "Halt the Dolores" effort have accused proponents of the monument of collusion with elected officials. We hear more from KVNF's Brody Wilson.

For Rocky Mountain Community Radio, K-S-U-T and K-S-J-D's Clark Adomaitis reports that attorneys for the state of Colorado have filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit from the Southern Ute and Ute Mountain Ute tribes regarding the tribes’ right to profits from sports betting.

KVNF's Brody Wilson has the details on a new place to charge-up electric vehicles in the KVNF Listening Area hint ..... this newest charging station is in Crawford.