KVNF Regional Newscast: November 15, 2024

TOP STORIES: Some good news for travelers, the U.S. 50 Middle Bridge over Blue Mesa Reservoir between Gunnison and Montrose fully reopened to traffic this week. However, the U.S. 50 Lake Fork Bridge, about 5 miles west of the Middle Bridge, is still single-lane travel, with work expected to finish in December. The Middle Bridge was closed in April after an inspection found structural defects. The repair process involved installing 250 tons of steel plate over the structure in areas that posed an imminent risk to the bridge. The eight month closure negatively affected regional transportation, tourism and businesses in the region.

Brody Wilson reports on the recovery of a missing Montrose man's body from the Black Canyon.

FEATURE: The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, founded in 1912, is the world's largest business federation, representing nearly three million companies, 2,800 state and local chambers, 830 business associations and more than 100 American Chambers of Commerce abroad. Marty Durlin reports on the North Fork Valley chapter.

FARM FRIDAY: On today’s KVNF Farm Friday, Mountain West News Bureau’s Rachel Cohen reports on how Congress is under pressure to renew the Farm Bill by the end of the year.

The Western Colorado Farm and Ranch Innovation Expo is taking place today and Saturday. The two day event will showcase the latest technologies, tools, and equipment to Western Colorado and surrounding agricultural communities. Several demonstrations focusing on Soil Health, Water Conservation, Livestock Management, and Equipment Operation will take place. Saturday’s event runs from 9am to 5pm at the Montrose County Event Center

USDA's Rod Bain reports on how agriculture’s role as a climate mitigation tool has slowly gained recognition by the global community over the years – leading up to a day set aside for ag at this year’s United Nations Climate Change Conference.