KVNF Regional Newscast: March 14, 2025

KVNF FARM FRIDAY: On today’s KVNF Farm Friday we hear from ag producer Roy Pfatlzgraff on how Trump’s funding freeze is affecting Colorado farmers. The ag producer from the Eastern Plains joined Senator John Hickelooper last week for a virtual meeting on the funding halt that is hurting several economic sectors including health care, research and agriculture. Pfaltzgraff talked about the direct impacts on his farm and agriculture in general.

LOCAL MEETINGS: Delta County’s Board of County Commissioners will hold a public hearing regarding an amendment to the Delta County Land Use Code regarding Natural Medicine Businesses. The proposed amendment includes the addition of Natural Medicine Healing Centers and Natural Medicine Cultivation, Manufacturing, or Testing Facilities as a Land Use Category. The hearing will take place at 10:00 am on Tuesday, March 26th at the County Administrative Building in Delta.

Montrose County Housing Authority Director Susan Barrientos and developer Matt Miles will speak on Subsidized vs. Affordable Housing: What is the current picture in Montrose? This informative talk will take place at 8 am on The Forum Wednesday, March 19 at the Forum. The Forum meets at CMU-Montrose Cascade Hall, South Third Street and Cascade Avenue every Wednesday. The Forum is free.

LOCAL NEWS: The town of Ouray recently hired Daric Harvey as the interim police chief. Harvey, a 28-year veteran of various law enforcement and public safety positions will be paid an annual salary of $155,000. Gary Ray, who served as interim police chief since January 2024, will return to his previous position as a sergeant. You can read more about the hiring at ouraynews.com

Delta Montrose Electric Association is helping senior citizens in the North Fork Valley. The electric cooperative recently contributed $1,000 from Operation Round Up to the North Fork Senior Connections to further their vital work. In the winter months, the group cooks up 64 quarts of soup twice a month, prepared with locally sourced, organic ingredients. Volunteers then deliver these soups directly to the recipients' doors, ensuring seniors have some of the provisions they need to maintain their health and well-being.

If you have a story highlighting some good news send it our way at news@kvnf.org tag it “Community Matters.”

STATE LEGISLATURE: Colorado News Connection's Eric Galatas reports that Colorado lawmakers could add buffalo, also known as bison, to a long list of wildlife that have been restored to their natural habitat across the Centennial State.