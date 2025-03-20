KVNF Regional Newscast: March 20, 2025

LOCAL NEWS: Another phone scam is afoot in the Delta area, the Police Department is warning individuals to not provide any personal or banking information if you receive a call from a ‘ Brian Morris’ disguising himself as a Delta Federal Credit Union employee. The Delta Police Department is telling residents to ‘never provide sensitive information such as your bank account, credit card, or social security number over the phone, text or email.’ In addition they say you should ‘Never wire money! If you are unsure about a request for money or suspect fraudulent activity, you should contact the Delta Police Department immediately.

Montrose Regional Airport continues to have a positive impact on our regional economy, reports the Montrose Daily Press. According to a recent Colorado Department of Aviation Division of Aeronautics, the rural airport generated $713 million dollars of the $68.9 billion in aviation business revenue for the state. The airport on the northside of the city, supports just over 4,000 jobs; with a payroll of roughly $231 million and generates an additional $421 million in total value added. You can read more about Montrose Regional Airport at montrosepress.com.

The town of Paonia is working to fix a number of decrepit sidewalks. Town crews are grinding down the uneven concrete joints that create tripping hazards. Cost for the work is roughly $41,000 and is being funded through the Town of Paonia’s Sidewalk fund, $3.00 a month tax per utility account. The sidewalk tax was recently extended by the voters in November of 2024.

WATER RIGHTS: For KSUT, Clark Adomaitis reports on a bill that was reintroduced to Congress last week to settle water rights for four tribes in Arizona. Lawmakers reintroduced the measure after it failed to pass in the final days of the Biden administration.

REGIONAL FEATURE: The Mountain West News Bureau’s Hanna Merzbach sat down with Montana Public Radio’s Nick Mott, who recently did a podcast on The Endangered Species Act law that was created in 1973. The law was designed as a kind of

emergency room for wildlife. Once animals are healed, they are usually taken off the list.

