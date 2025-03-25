KVNF Regional Newscast: March 25, 2025

FEATURE: Today, KVNF's Senior Reporter Lisa Young follows up on a recent conversation with Delta Health CEO Jonathan Cohee about proposed cuts to Medicaid. She asked Cohee a critical question: Can a small hospital survive if the cuts go through? The answer is sobering. The interview with the CEO of the small hospital in Delta took place on March 19th.

LOCAL NEWS: The City of Montrose has taken its dispute with the United Methodist Church to District Court, in a bid to have the church’s courtyard encampment for homeless people disbanded, reports the Montrose Daily Press. According to Press reporter Katharhynn Heidelberg, City attorneys stated in a Feb. 24 request for a restraining order that the church is allowing an “unsanitary, lawless slum” on its property that imperils both the campers and the public.

The church, however, says the city’s action should be dismissed, in part because the municipal court has already denied the city’s request for an emergency abatement order that would have allowed the camp to be cleared immediately. The church’s attorney contends that the city’s complaint is an appeal of the municipal court’s order that it legally is not allowed to make. You can read more about this ongoing dispute between the church and the city at montrosepress.com

A group of pickleball enthusiasts aren’t letting a recent grant rejection sour their plans for new recreational amenities in Cedaredge. According to the Delta County Independent, the Grand Mesa Pickleball Foundation held a campaign kick-off at the Lucky Shot Cafe recently to acknowledge the rejection of the town’s grant letter for recreation amenities and to ask for more community support.

The effort headed by the local pickleball group is a community campaign to raise $100,000 in the community for new recreational amenities as planned by the Town of Cedaredge staff and Board of Trustees. They hope to show GOCO that there is significant community involvement in the project and strengthen the town’s chances in the next round of grant funding.

The project, split into two phases, would ultimately include new tennis and pickleball courts by the golf course, a basketball and soccer court at Town Park and a framework for future skate park enhancements. More on this story can be found at deltacountyindependent.com

