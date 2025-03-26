KVNF Regional Newscast: March 26, 2025

FEATURE: Today is our final conversation with Delta Health CEO Jonathan Cohee on the proposed cuts to Medicaid. Cohee talks about how the local community can help rural hospitals keep Medicaid programs alive and well. The interview took place on March 19th. You can hear the entire conversation with Jonathan Cohee, CEO of Delta Health, on the proposed cuts to Medicaid and their impact on small hospitals at kvnf.org under KVNF Stories.

LOCAL NEWS: Ouray County Commissioner Lynn Padgett is asking the county to pay nearly $11,000 for the attorney she hired after the county road and bridge superintendent filed a harassment complaint against her last summer. According to reporting in the Ouray Plaindealer, Road and Bridge Superintendent Ty Barger filed a complaint against Padgett last fall, accusing her of harassment and “a continuous pattern of hostility.” County leaders paid for an investigation; however, there were no conclusive findings. More on this story can be found at ouraynews.com.

The Montrose Economic Development Corporation held its annual luncheon last week, according to reporting in the Montrose Daily Press. Staff shared updates about ongoing projects and goals. Executive Director Sandy Head noted that one of the biggest priorities for the past year has been bolstering the Montrose Manufacturers Association, which MEDC revived in 2023 with the help of a state grant.

The annual Delta County Libraries seed library is ready for gardeners. The program, in its 13th year, provides nearly 1,600 seed packets for patrons to checkout, plant, grow and eventually collect the seeds. The seed library has a variety of seeds available, including flowers, herbs, and vegetables. This year there are over 30 flower seed varieties, over 20 tomato varieties, at least 10 melon varieties, and 30 different types of herbs. More can be found at deltalibraries.org

During Women’s History Month, the Delta Police Department honored Kim Shea, a former Police Officer who served the community for 7 years. When asked for advice she had for women interested in law enforcement, Kim said "Know the law, know the job, stay physically fit. Communication is key for law enforcement, so get out of that car and talk to people."

ENVIRONMENTAL NEWS: Rocky Mountain Community Radio’s Caroline Llanes reports on how the Trump Administration is directing the Department of the Interior to ramp up mining operations on federal public lands. But conservation advocates are worried about the lack of transparency surrounding the mining projects, and the lack of public input.

For Colorado News Connection, Eric Galatas reports that as a number of wells begin to pop up next to more Colorado neighborhoods, residents are gathering evidence (via special cameras) to hold operators accountable for toxic emissions, which are invisible to the naked eye.