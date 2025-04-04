KVNF Regional Newscast: April 4, 2025

FEATURE: On today's KVNF Farm Friday, Brody Wilson explores two groundbreaking solar projects reshaping energy and agriculture in Western Colorado: the 80-megawatt Garnet Mesa Solar project near Delta and the 1-megawatt Thistle Whistle Community Solar Garden in Hotchkiss. Together, they showcase how rural communities can harness renewable energy while supporting local farms and agriculture. You can hear the entire solar story at kvnf.org

LOCAL NEWS: Montrose Mayor J. David Reed is joining mayors across the country in asking residents to make a long-term commitment to manage water resources more wisely. Montrose residents can take part in the annual National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation taking place now through April 30th. This year’s challenge coincides with Montrose’s Earth Week activities occurring from April 18 to 25. More information can be found at the city’s website.

The Delta Crisis Prevention Resource Center located at Westminster Hall is now CLOSED until further notice. However, the Crisis Prevention Unit is still helping with Case Management housing, employment, and healthcare navigation as well as access to food banks, transportation and addiction support. Contact the CPU Team at (970) 874-7911.

The shake up in Montrose County continues as County Commissioners met this week for their regular board meeting, KVNF’s Brody Wilson brings us this update.

Moving from Montrose County, we check in on the latest from the Delta County Board of County Commissioners. Commissioners unanimously approved a six month moratorium on applications for natural medicine and healing centers in the county.

