KVNF Regional Newscast: August 1, 2025

LOCAL NEWS: The 120th Delta County Fair, taking place now, will wrap until this Sunday, August 4th. FFA and 4-H competitions have been taking place all this week with livestock and exhibit judging. Tomorrow, Saturday, features a couple of team roping events in the morning, the big County Fair Parade kicks off at 10 AM in downtown Hotchkiss followed by the Delta County Livestock Association BBQ and the Junior Livestock Sale at 1:00 pm. The day concludes with a rodeo at 7:30 pm in the main arena followed by the 4-H/FFA Barn Dance at the event center.

Delta County Public Health will host Back-to-School Vaccine Walk-In Clinics today and next Friday, August 8, from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM at the Delta County Public Health office, located at 255 W. 6th Street in Delta.

SOUTH RIM FIRE NEWS: KVNF spoke with the fire’s Public Information Officer Nikki Carpenter on the current status of the fire near Montrose. Carpenter said fire crew numbers have gone from roughly 450 to under 100 in recent days. Fire crews continue to work hot spots and do mop up operations. The fire which started on July 10th via a lightning strike has burned over 4,000 acres and is currently at 52 percent containment.

Carpenter told KVNF that given the geography of the fire along the canyon rim, one hundred percent containment isn't possible and there is the possibility that the fire could rekindle in some areas along the canyon rim until a season ending event occurs. She added that probability of spreading outside the existing fire perimeter is extremely low due to the geography of the canyon. We’ll hear more on the South Rim Fire with Nikki Carpenter on Monday.

KVNF FARM FRIDAY: On today’s KVNF Farm Friday, Sammie Alteri from Valley Food Partnership talks about a recent farm tour in the Olathe area in conjunction with the Montrose County Fair that wrapped up last weekend. The tours took place on Tuesday, July 22nd.

We'll share stories from the four farms during KVNF Farm Friday through the month of August. Farms in the tour include Mattics Orchards, Tuxedo Corn, Triple M Orchards and Rocking W Cheese.