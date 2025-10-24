KVNF Regional Newscast: October 24, 2025

KVNF FARM FRIDAY: On today’s KVNF Farm Friday we wrap up our Mountain Harvest Festival farm tour series with a visit to Fields of Glory, a small hemp farm near Paonia.

Catch up on all of our Mountain Harvest Festival farm tours at website under KVNF Stories. Special thanks to Osito Farms, Western Culture Creamery, Elevation Herb Tea and Fields of Glory for allowing us to be a part of their amazing creativity!

LOCAL NEWS: A Ridgway woman who was reported missing Monday night was found dead in a deep, water-filled mine shaft on Red Mountain Pass, reports the Ouray County Plaindealer. Rescuers found 54 year old Jennifer Nelson early Tuesday morning. Nelson had been walking the dogs in the area of Spirit Gulch near mile marker 82 on U.S. Highway 550, in the Uncompahgre National Forest. More on this story is at ouraynews.com

With winter-like conditions already impacting some of the state's mountain highways, the Colorado Department of Transportation is reminding commercial motor vehicle drivers that Colorado’s chain season is officially underway and safety starts with preparation. The “Must Carry Law,” signed by Gov. Jared Polis in 2024, requires all CMV drivers to carry chains from Sept. 1 to May 31. This applies to vehicles with a combined weight of more than 16,000 pounds used in commerce or as transport for at least 16 passengers (including the driver) on public highways. Failure to comply can result in fines of $500 for not carrying chains and up to $1,000 plus surcharge for blocking the roadway.

Construction work on Rogers Mesa between Delta and Hotchkiss is slated to wrap-up before Thanksgiving. According to reporting in the Delta County Independent work on Hwy 92 1s on point to finish before the estimated deadline of Nov. 30. The current working hours are Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. - 6 p.m., but as stated, crews may decide to make up lost time on Saturdays. The $12 million construction project goals were to resurface the existing pavement, add shoulders to both sides of the highway, improve drainage infrastructure and ditches and implement an interim access control plan to reduce the number of potential conflict points.

REGIONAL NEWS: The U.S. Supreme Court announced earlier this week that it will not take on a case with broad impacts for access to public lands. The Mountain West New Bureau’s Hanna Merzbach reports on the corner crossing decision.